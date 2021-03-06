The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.