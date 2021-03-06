The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

