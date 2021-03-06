The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

