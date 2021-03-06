TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 414.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 622.2%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $21.07 on Friday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock worth $688,522. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

