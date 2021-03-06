TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Raised to $27.00 at Roth Capital

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Brian Windsor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,100 shares of company stock worth $2,872,956 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

