Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

