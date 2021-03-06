Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 270 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

