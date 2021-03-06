Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,675 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PSXP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

