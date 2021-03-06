Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.