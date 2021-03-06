Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,685,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

