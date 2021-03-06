Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.