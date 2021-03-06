Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

TSCDY stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Tesco has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

