Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

