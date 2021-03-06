Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $757,450.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,847.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.