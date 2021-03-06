Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.