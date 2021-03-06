Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,360.57

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,360.57 ($17.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,187 ($15.51). Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.97), with a volume of 177,797 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,359.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.40 million and a PE ratio of 26.54.

About Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

