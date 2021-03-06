Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.17). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total transaction of $967,211.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,683.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.89.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

