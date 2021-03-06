Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

