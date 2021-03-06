Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$27.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.04. The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

