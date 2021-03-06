Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$27.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.04. The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

