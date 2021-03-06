TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,825,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

