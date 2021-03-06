TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

