TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

