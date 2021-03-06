TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.