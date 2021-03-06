TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

