TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $54.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

