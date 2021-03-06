TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,128 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 509,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

