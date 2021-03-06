TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

