TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 858,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120,646 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

