TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

