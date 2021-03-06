TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.78.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

