TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 890 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.