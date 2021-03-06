TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 722 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $115.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

