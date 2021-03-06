TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 127 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.78.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.22 and a 200-day moving average of $404.83. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.