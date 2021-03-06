Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWODF. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

