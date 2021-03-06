Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.