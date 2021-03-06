Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$2.09. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 1,115,443 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $819,536.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

