Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.44.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$631.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.