Talos Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 484 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.50 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

