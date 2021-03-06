Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.81 million. Talend reported sales of $68.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

TLND stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 287,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. boosted its stake in Talend by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

