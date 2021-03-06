Tachyon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $11.90 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.90 million and $264,984.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00229387 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

