T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $2.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 23,523,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,503,375. The company has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

