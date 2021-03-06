Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $17.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $446.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

