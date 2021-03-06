Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 10% After Earnings Miss

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 14,115,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 26,859,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

