Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $332.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.