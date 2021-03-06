Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,992,000 after purchasing an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.25.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

