Syntal Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

