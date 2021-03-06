Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $554.96 Million Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises 70.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $554,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPK opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

