Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 362 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

