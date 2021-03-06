Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

SYNH stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

