Sylo Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Sylo has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $91,266.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

Sylo Token Trading

